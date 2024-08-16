VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the July 15th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
VCI Global Stock Up 26.3 %
VCI Global stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 5,990,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. VCI Global has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.35.
VCI Global Company Profile
