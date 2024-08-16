VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,300 shares, a growth of 87.1% from the July 15th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 624,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VCI Global Stock Up 26.3 %

VCI Global stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.23. 5,990,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. VCI Global has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

