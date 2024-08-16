Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 1,126 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Peirce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,976,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 189,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.77. 515,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.30. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.