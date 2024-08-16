Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. Has $260,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.2% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,608 shares of company stock worth $21,567,504 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $2.19 on Friday, reaching $165.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,718,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,421,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.60 and its 200-day moving average is $163.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

