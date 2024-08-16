Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.62. 195,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,229. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $163.73.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

