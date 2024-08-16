Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Lifted by Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.

Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $16,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,820,018. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.