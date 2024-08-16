Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 26.4% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $509.45. 3,436,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,142,922. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $519.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.47. The company has a market cap of $461.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

