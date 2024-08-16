Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 667,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,935,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $58.52. 1,824,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

