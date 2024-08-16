Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 667,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,935,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 11,876 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $58.52. 1,824,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,403. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.86.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.