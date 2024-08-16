Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lowered by Ariston Services Group

Ariston Services Group lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 6.2% of Ariston Services Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after acquiring an additional 826,971 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,054,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,122. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $92.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

