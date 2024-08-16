Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,054. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.72. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $92.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

