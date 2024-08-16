Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after acquiring an additional 353,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.15. 369,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,178. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $254.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

