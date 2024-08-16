Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stake Boosted by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 209,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,179,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $70.08. 255,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,259. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.64.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

