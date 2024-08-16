Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,832.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 182,578 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIGI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.02. The company had a trading volume of 154,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,419. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

