Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Holdings Lifted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 264.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 346,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120,514 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 393,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,744 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,887. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1847 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

