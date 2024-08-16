Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Human Investing LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Human Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Human Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,521,000 after purchasing an additional 288,111 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,644,000 after purchasing an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,712,000 after purchasing an additional 520,787 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,463,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,466,000 after purchasing an additional 250,243 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. 759,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,901. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.01.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

