Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 40500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Vanadiumcorp Resource Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.60.
About Vanadiumcorp Resource
VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.
