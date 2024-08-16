Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.25.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $40.87. 238,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.43. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $48.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 182.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1,617.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

