Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Price Up 4%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. 1,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 9,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday.

Valneva Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

