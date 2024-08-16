Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.04 and last traded at $37.95. 1,009,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 6,441,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Upstart Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,797,791.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 15,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $387,504.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,911,448.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,933 in the last 90 days. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

