Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the July 15th total of 28,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,820. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on UUU

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.