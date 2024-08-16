Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.77. 470,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,787,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Unity Software from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $25,195.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 409,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,005 shares of company stock worth $4,798,048. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 2,887.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Unity Software by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Unity Software by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

