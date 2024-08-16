United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.92.

Shares of URI traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $715.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,389. The company has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $676.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.52. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

