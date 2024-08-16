United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.70. 896,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,391. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $172.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Stephens lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

