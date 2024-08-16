Uniswap Hits Market Capitalization of $3.81 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $90.99 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $6.35 or 0.00010907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00112705 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.2889527 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1073 active market(s) with $93,483,210.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

