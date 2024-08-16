Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $450.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $494.83.

ULTA traded up $11.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $377.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,051. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.69. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $6,023,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $10,412,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

