Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 350,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 843,687 shares.The stock last traded at $375.04 and had previously closed at $365.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.83.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.33 and a 200-day moving average of $436.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 620,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,545,000 after acquiring an additional 76,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 357,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

