Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $412.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $412.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $494.83.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $365.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.33 and a 200 day moving average of $436.69. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,023,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,412,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

