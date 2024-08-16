UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,755 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $13,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. American National Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in UGI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UGI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 90,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -365.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

