Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ucommune International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 72,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,073. Ucommune International has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.
About Ucommune International
