Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ucommune International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 72,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,073. Ucommune International has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

