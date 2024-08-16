UBS Group Trims Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Target Price to $61.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $71.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Root has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.56.

Root stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,157. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $680.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Root has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $86.57.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.80 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 50.80% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Root’s quarterly revenue was up 286.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Root will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Root news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $75,767.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at $1,997,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Root by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

