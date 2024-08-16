UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Issues Earnings Results

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.38. 2,397,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $32.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. Citigroup lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

