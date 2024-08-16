UBS Group Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $42.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.97. 811,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

