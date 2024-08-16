U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.50.

USPH opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 143.09%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

