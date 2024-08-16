U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of U.S. Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 13,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,698. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.13% and a negative net margin of 145.83%. The business had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
