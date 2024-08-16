U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

U Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of U Power stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,025. U Power has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $678.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

