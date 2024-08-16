U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Short Interest Down 19.6% in July

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 116,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
U Power Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of U Power stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,025. U Power has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $678.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.
U Power Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U Power
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.