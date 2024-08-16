TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

TWFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TWFG in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TWFG in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TWFG in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $24.48 on Monday. TWFG has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

In other news, Director Janet S. Wong acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Katherine C. Nolan bought 6,250 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,245. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet S. Wong purchased 2,500 shares of TWFG stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,493. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $515,100.

We are a leading, high-growth, independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance in the United States. We are pioneers in the insurance industry, developing an agency model built on innovation and experience with what we believe is a more flexible approach than traditional distribution models.

