TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Northland Securities

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.90.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. TTEC has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $191.83 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 2,053.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 211,606 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

