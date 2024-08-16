Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Short Interest Update

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the July 15th total of 739,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Up 0.8 %

TCNNF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 193,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,876. Trulieve Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

