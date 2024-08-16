Truist Financial Trims Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Target Price to $2.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

