Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Truist Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 224,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,730. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 1,997.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 312,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gambling.com Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

