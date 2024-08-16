Truist Financial Cuts Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target to $20.00

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PYCR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. 126,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,722. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after acquiring an additional 710,370 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,886,000 after purchasing an additional 184,255 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,429,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,233,000 after purchasing an additional 213,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,242,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

