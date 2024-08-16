Truist Financial Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $100.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.42.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

