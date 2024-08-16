TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Short Interest Update

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 500,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 189,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
TruBridge Price Performance
NASDAQ:TBRG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.84. 83,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93. TruBridge has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $192.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TruBridge news, major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. acquired 67,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $674,205.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,569,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,679,754.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 139,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,394 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About TruBridge
TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.
