Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) CEO Buys $49,525.00 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 975,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,800,466.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Trinity Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.27 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $761.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.53.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 3,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

