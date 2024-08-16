Traders Buy High Volume of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 12,646 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 88% compared to the average daily volume of 6,744 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILJ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $182,000.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SILJ traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. 570,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $895.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.