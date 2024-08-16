TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.09.

TPIC stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter worth $44,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

