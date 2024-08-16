Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$73.50 to C$75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Desjardins raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.04.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$63.20 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$53.45 and a 52-week high of C$74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$62.40. The stock has a market cap of C$22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,250.00. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$61.29 per share, with a total value of C$79,677.00. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$66.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,250.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,162. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

