TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Raises Dividend to $1.80 Per Share

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

TORM has raised its dividend by an average of 102.0% annually over the last three years. TORM has a dividend payout ratio of 89.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TORM to earn $5.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.4%.

TORM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. TORM has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $40.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on TORM

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

