Toncoin Price Tops $6.49 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.49 or 0.00011048 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion and $549.58 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,110,553,797 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,110,536,937.317963 with 2,518,653,749.7318964 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 6.78736643 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 510 active market(s) with $460,540,195.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

