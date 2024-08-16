Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Update

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 145,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Stock Performance

Shares of THOGF remained flat at C$18.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Toho Gas has a 12 month low of C$18.75 and a 12 month high of C$18.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.75.

About Toho Gas

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, LPG/other energy, electric power, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

