TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $140.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $127.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.07.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $117.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $120.40.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in TKO Group by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TKO Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TKO Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in TKO Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 408,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

